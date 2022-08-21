Israeli spyware company NSO Group announces new CEO

'NSO Group announced today the company will reorganize and CEO Shalev Hulio will step down'

Israeli spyware company NSO Group announced on Sunday its Chief Operating Officer, Yaron Shohat, would take over as the firm's CEO, replacing Shalev Hulio.

"NSO Group announced today the company will reorganize and CEO Shalev Hulio will step down. Mr. Yaron Shohat, the company's current COO, will take the lead on the company and will manage the reorganization process," the company said, according to Reuters.

Initially, Isaac Benbenisti - then co-president - was tapped to become CEO after Hulio announced he would step aside in late October 2021. However, Benbenisiti stepped down a week after the decision was made, choosing instead to leave the company. This was reportedly due to a series of scandals involving the company's Pegasus spyware.

Once on a cellphone, Pegasus can switch on the camera and microphone, harvesting its data. The spyware company was accused of selling Pegasus to several governments worldwide.

These scandals resulted in the United States placing NSO Group - and Israeli company Candiru - on a blacklist in November 2021.

Reportedly, within the last several months, Israel has been pressuring the US to remove the companies from the blacklist. However, the attempt has been unsuccessful thus far.

Shortly after the US blacklisted the Israeli companies, then-foreign minister Yair Lapid stated that NSO was a "private company" that followed defense export guidelines set by the state.

“I don’t think there’s another country in the world which has such strict rules according to cyber warfare, and that is imposing those rules more than Israel," Lapid stressed.