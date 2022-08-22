Hadassah sets Israeli record with 12 transplants in 2 weeks

Significant increase in organ donations and transplants throughout Israel in the past month

Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem broke an Israeli record last month by performing 12 organ transplants in less than two weeks, the hospital announced on Monday.

The six liver and six kidney transplant operations were conducted at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem. They included 12 men and women aged 38 and older with end-stage liver or kidney disease.

According to the hospital, the patients are recovering, with some already returning home.

Dr. Abed Khalaileh, a general surgery specialist and head of the transplant unit at Hadassah, noted that there was a significant increase in organ donations and transplants conducted over the past month throughout the country.

He praised the staff at Hadassah for successfully managing the increase in demand.

"Such intensity and high numbers of organ transplants in such a short period of time testify, above all, to the extensive teamwork that takes place at Hadassah every day," Dr. Khalaileh said.

"I liken it to a coordinated and harmonious orchestra of excellent people, whose performance in kidney and liver transplants, as well as combined transplants, is made possible thanks to their determination and perseverance and great desire on the part of everyone to save lives."

Around 250 Israelis donate their kidneys every year, quadrupling the number a decade ago, according to Israel’s National Transplant Center.