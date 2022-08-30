Israeli researchers create nanodiamonds used for medical treatment

The nanodiamonds also proved to be effective antioxidants

Researchers from Israel’s Bar-Ilan University produced nanodiamonds that can be used to deliver medicinal and cosmetic treatments through human skin.

The advanced technology developed by Israeli scientists, allows an innovative solution for a common problem that prevented skin method treatment from being widely adopted. Since the particles must be no larger than 100 nanometers, it was challenging to both create such small particles and to later determine their location inside the body.

“Combining techniques in nanotechnology and optics, they produced tiny (nanometric) diamond particles so small that they are capable of penetrating skin to deliver medicinal and cosmetic remedies. In addition, they created a safe, laser-based optical method that quantifies nanodiamond penetration into the various layers of the skin and determines their location and concentration within body tissue in a non-invasive manner – eliminating the need for a biopsy,” the university press release said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562004178825797634 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The nanodiamonds, which are a millionth of a millimeter in size, are produced by detonating explosives inside a closed chamber. They are small enough to penetrate the skin and even cells without causing any harm, according to the researchers.

"This is a significant development in dermatology and in optical engineering," says Prof. Dror Fixler, Director of the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at Bar-Ilan University and a member of the research team.

"It could open the door to developing drugs applied through the skin alongside modern cosmetic preparations using advanced nanotechnology," he added.

The nanodiamonds have also been proven to be effective antioxidants.