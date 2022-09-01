Israeli scientists develop new method to eradicate deadly brain tumors

The tumor cells are highly resistant to all known therapies

A study conducted at Tel Aviv University revealed a new method that effectively eradicates glioblastoma, one of the deadliest types of brain cancer.

Israeli researchers developed this method based on their discovery that two mechanisms in the brain support tumor growth and survival, both of which are controlled by cells called astrocytes. Without them the tumor cells die so by eliminating astrocytes the scientists managed to “starve” cancer of energy source.

“These findings provide a promising basis for developing effective medications for glioblastoma, an aggressive and thus far incurable cancer, as well as other types of brain tumors,” the researchers said.

According to the scientists, this breakthrough is groundbreaking because there is no effective treatment for glioblastoma, which is an extremely aggressive and invasive brain cancer.

“The tumor cells are highly resistant to all known therapies, and, sadly, patient life expectancy has not increased significantly in the last 50 years. Our findings provide a promising basis for the development of effective medications for treating glioblastoma and other types of brain tumors," the researchers underlined.

As tools to eliminate the astrocytes surrounding the tumor are currently available only in animal models, but not in humans, the main challenge for the scientists now is to develop drugs that target the specific processes in the astrocytes, which promote tumor growth.