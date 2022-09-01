Israeli electric car charging system to roll out in Europe, US

By using physics rather than chemistry, kinetic charging avoids environmental problems

An Israeli company that developed a fast electric vehicle (EV) charging system based on kinetic inertia technology recently won its first commercial contracts in Europe, the United States, and Israel.

Developed by Zooz Power, the system uses grid energy to spin eight wheels 17,000 times per minute. The process converts electrical energy into kinetic energy.

When a vehicle comes to recharge, the wheels’ rotation is slowed down to transform this kinetic energy back into electrical energy and inject it into the vehicle's battery at such an intensity that the battery is fully recharged in about 15 minutes.

Boaz Weizer, CEO of Zooz Power, compared the intensity of the recharge to that of a toilet flush that quickly releases a large amount of water.

By using physics rather than chemistry, kinetic charging avoids environmental issues such as heavy water use and pollution associated with lithium mining. According to a sustainability analyst, the carbon footprint of this system produces 23 times less carbon dioxide emissions than a lithium battery.

Zooz Power aims to provide fast EV charging in areas where the power grid is not yet strong enough. Five Zooster-100 units will be installed at five commercial and leisure sites in Germany.

Currently, Zooz Power is at an advanced stage of European patent registration and hopes to begin deployment in Germany by the end of the year.