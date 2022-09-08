Israel's Shufersal opens first checkout-free store in Tel Aviv

The technology at Shufersal's store is powered by Israeli start-up Trigo

Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal on Thursday said it opened the country's first autonomous store where shoppers do not have to line up at checkout or scan any goods.

Payments and receipts will be settled entirely digitally, aiming to make shopping more convenient for customers.

The technology at Shufersal's store is powered by Israeli start-up Trigo, which also developed the technology at British retailer Tesco's High Holborn branch in London.

Trigo is also working with Germany's REWE, Aldi NORD, Netto, and Wakefern Food Corp. in the United States, the company said in a joint statement with Shufersal.

It uses artificial intelligence-powered computer vision and off-the-shelf hardware to turn existing supermarkets into fully independent digital stores. It also uses algorithms for ceiling-mounted cameras, which automatically learn and upload shoppers' movements and product choices.

"Shufersal works constantly to improve the shopping experience using advanced technologies that are among the leading in the world," said Shay Vardi, chief technology officer of Shufersal Group.

"The strategic partnership with Trigo will allow our customers the next generation of the autonomous shopping experience for the first time in Israel.”

Amazon debuted its first supermarket to use this technology several years ago in the US city of Seattle.

The store is known as Amazon Go, and when the store opened, people noted that the automated system “makes it easy to spend more money than you would pulling out your card and seeing the total," according to The Guardian.

“I’m afraid to touch anything unless I plan to pick it up and put it in my bag,” one consumer told the news site.