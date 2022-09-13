Israel: Student wins silver at International Olympiad of Informatics

Contestants had five hours to solve three complex programming questions in each day of the competition

An Israeli high school student won a silver medal for his efforts at the International Olympiad of Informatics (IOI) held in Indonesia recently.

Due to the lack of diplomatic relations between Jerusalem and Jakarta, the Israeli delegation participated over Zoom.

Contestants had five hours to solve three complex programming questions, competing against students from 90 countries worldwide. The contest lasts two days and consists of coding and algorithmic problem-solving.

Eitan Elbaum, 17, went up against 346 students last month and ultimately won a silver medal.

“I never thought that I would reach the level to be a member of the delegation and represent Israel, and I certainly did not imagine that I would be able to bring back a medal together with my friends in such an excellent delegation,” Elbaum said.

The IOI is one of the International Science Olympiads for high school students and the second largest science Olympiad in the world.

“I’m so proud to represent Israel, especially considering the host country doesn’t recognize its existence,” Elbaum continued.

“While it would have been nice to be there in person since that’s a big part of the experience, competing on Zoom actually helped us focus on the questions at hand and I think ultimately helped our performance.”

Elbaum was one of four Israelis participating in the competition. This was his fourth time representing the Jewish state in an international competition.