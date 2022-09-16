Israel: Woman who underwent IVF carries child with no genetic link

It remains unknown whose child the woman — in her third trimester of pregnancy — is carrying

In a revelation likely to spark a scandal over medical negligence, a DNA test carried out in an Israeli hospital on an embryo implanted in a woman via in vitro fertilization showed no genetic link to either of its parents.

It remains unknown whose child the woman — in her third trimester of pregnancy — is carrying.

Israel's Health Ministry said this week it will soon bring in for genetic testing couples treated at approximately the same time period in the fertility lab at the Assuta Hospital.

The hospital, located in the central Israeli city of Rishon Letzion, said it launched a special helpline for providing information on the matter, within the bounds of medical confidentiality.

Concerns were first raised after the pregnant woman did a DNA test in a different medical facility, showing the embryo she was carrying was not hers nor her husband's.

In vitro fertilizations are popular in Israel, the only country that offers in vitro fertilization to women aged over 45. The procedure's rate of success in Israel is on par with Western Europe.