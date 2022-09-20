Israel: Low rate of Covid vaccines among children aged 5-11

'This data can assist health authorities in shaping educational and communication campaigns'

Only about 20 percent of Israeli children between the ages of five and 11 received a Covid vaccine to date, according to the latest data published by Israel’s Health Ministry.

A new study of more than 1,800 Israeli parents – conducted by researchers from Israel’s Bar-Ilan University’s Azrieli Faculty of Medicine and its affiliate hospital the Galilee Medical Center – pinpointed some reasons that explain the low vaccination rate among that age group.

The study, recently published in the Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics journal, was conducted in November of last year, two weeks before the vaccine rollout in Israel for five- to 11-year-olds.

Researchers found that less than half (43.6 percent) of parents of children in that age group said they were planning to vaccinate their children against Covid. Of those who said they would vaccinate their kids, 56 percent said their top priority was not to protect them from Covid, but to allow them to return to school and everyday life (89 percent) or assure financial resilience (78 percent).

Parents who indicated that they would not vaccinate their children were more concerned about the safety of vaccines (53 percent) than the danger of Covid (38 percent).

"Many parents don't want to vaccinate their children because they don't believe Covid-19 causes severe illness," said Dr. Amiel Dror, who led the study.

"This data can assist health authorities in shaping educational and communication campaigns for vaccines to show parents, among other things, that Covid-19 can be dangerous to anyone.”