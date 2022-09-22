Israeli high-tech companies unite to fight labor shortage

The platform will help employ Haredi, Arab, Druze and Ethiopian candidates residing in the periphery

A new tech platform called Place-IL will link Israel's leading high-tech companies to fill thousands of open positions by placing talents from underrepresented populations.

The platform offers a solution for the labor shortage in Israel’s high-tech industry by leading a fundamental change in the sourcing, screening and placement process applied for Haredi, Arab, Druze and Ethiopian candidates residing in the periphery, according to a press release.

The platform, which was backed by tech giants like Google, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Riskified, is intended to “handle the challenging phase on the path to a career in high-tech: the initial placement of inexperienced candidates (or juniors) – the essential link in the critical employment chain without which even the best training will not be enough.”

Place-IL will operate a marketplace allowing Israeli high-tech companies and employers involved in the venture to select candidates who underwent quality screening. They will then be integrated in a cross-company internship program that will provide the candidates the relevant experience and a true opportunity to fill permanent positions. The platform will also help participants overcome the “junior barrier” that thwarts the placement of qualified but inexperienced candidates.

“Place-IL was founded by experienced high-tech entrepreneurs, together with the Israel venture capital community and supported by companies operating within the ecosystem”, said Idan Tendler, who devised the initiative.

He added that there is a “growing community of high-tech volunteers who help evaluate candidates in Israel, working together toward a joint cause – closing the labor gaps – both for filling positions and for achieving proper representation for all populations in Israel.”

The initiative is currently launching its first pilot program in collaboration with Israeli Finance Ministry's Labor Department. In this pilot, hundreds of candidates for "software development" roles will go through the recruitment process. The successful candidates will start the internship program within a few weeks.