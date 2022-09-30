Israeli nanotech could reduce chemotherapy side effects

'This is exciting. Indications from lab testing are that it will work on a wide range of cancers'

Scientists are praising a newly-invented Israeli technology for its potential to significantly reduce the side effects of cancer treatment, such as chemotherapy.

According to a group from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in northern Israel, the invention could make precision dosing possible for drugs that are currently administered to the whole body of a cancer patient undergoing treatment.

It could also revive numerous treatments that are now deemed unsafe or enable doctors to increase doses of existing medicines, the team of scientists suggested in a recent peer-reviewed study.

The study focused on inhibitors: drugs that block the growth factors that trigger cancer cells.

But some chemotherapies were included in the lab testing and showed promise, indicating that the technology could one day be used to reduce chemotherapy side effects, the team said.

Particles called nano-carriers – a key ingredient in most Covid vaccines – help address the challenge of precisely administering medicine to cancerous cells without going to other parts of the body.

But each nano-carrier is compatible with a limited range of drugs, and only a few dozen are available.

A Technion biomedical engineering team said it invented a new nano-carrier, tested it, and concluded that it is likely to make non-dosing possible for many drugs.

“The new nano-carrier actually enabled us to successfully treat mice with a medicine that normally can’t be used due to its intense side effects,” Professor Yosi Shamay, head of the lab that conducted the research, told The Times of Israel.

“This is exciting. Indications from lab testing are that it will work with many drugs and on a wide range of cancers.”