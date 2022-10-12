Israel: Outgoing NSO founder starting new cyber firm

Alongside Shalev Hulio is former Austrian chancellor Kurz, who resigned following allegations of corruption

Twelve years after founding the NSO Group, Shalev Hulio is leaving the Israeli technology company to launch a new cyber startup alongside top popular Israeli and Austrian names.

In August, Hulio left his position as CEO of NSO, which is at the center of an international scandal involving the use of its Pegasus hacking tool to target civilians, activists, journalists, and politicians by governments around the world. However, he remained a consultant for the firm until now.

According to Globes, Hulio established DREAM, a company focused on protecting critical infrastructures such as gas, oil, or water production facilities against ransom and sabotage attacks. Julio will continue to serve government bodies, as he did at NSO.

Alongside Hulio in launching the new company are former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Gil Dolev, brother of NSO President Shiri Dolev. Kurz – who was Austria’s youngest chancellor (35) until he resigned in October 2021 after allegations of corruption – will serve as the firm’s vice president of business development.

“During my time as [chancellor], I saw many attacks on governments, as well as on manufacturing and energy plants – most of them you won’t even read about in the newspapers,” Kurz told Globes.

Hulio said he was “scared and excited” about his new venture.

“It’s scary to start something like this after so many years. I thought about what I wanted to do, I wanted to stay in the cyber field, and I would never compete in NSO. I decided I wanted to move to… defensive cyber.”

They expect to register DREAM as a company by the beginning of November and fill offices in the Sarona complex in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv.