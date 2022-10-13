Israel’s Redefine Meat to boost 3D-printed meat sales in Europe

'Our product is meat, it has the same attributes, it is just manufactured in a different way'

Israel’s Redefine Meat on Thursday struck a partnership with Monaco-based importer Giraudi Meats in an effort to drive European distribution of its 3D-printed “New Meat” steak cuts.

The startup, which raised $170 million in a Series A financing round this year, operates large-scale meat printers at its headquarters in Rehovot, south of Israel’s coastal Tel Aviv city, as well as in a new factory in the Netherlands.

It hopes to establish its products as an alternative to conventionally produced meat.

The hype over plant-based meat alternatives – considered to be better for animals and the environment – ebbed amid inflation and recession worries. Consumers have returned to cheaper animal meat products while staffing shortages hit fast-food chains, an important sales channel for plant-based burger patties.

In Israel, a tiny country with limited farmland, food tech is big business. By 2020, there were over $114m in alternative protein investments in the Jewish state, growing at over 150 percent annually.

“[Foodtech in Israel] is growing exponentially, especially alternative proteins… Israel is number two in the absolute number of companies,” Anya Eldan, vice president of Israel’s Innovation Authority and head of its Startup Division, told i24NEWS.

Redefine Meat – which makes its products from soy and pea proteins, chickpeas, beetroot nutritional yeasts, and coconut fat – has ambitious plans.

"Our product is meat, it has the same attributes, it is just manufactured in a different way," co-founder and Chief Executive Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters, adding that production capacity would reach over 16 tons per day this year.

"The fact that our products are now being sold by Giraudi Meats, the same people who sell high-quality meat, shows that they are not compromised vegan products.”

Ben-Shitrit said Redefine Meat was launching tenderloin and striploin steaks, and that their adoption by chefs in expensive restaurants proved their quality.

With Giraudi's help, it will introduce its products to restaurants and butchers in France this month, then in Italy, Greece, and Sweden, followed by dozens more countries in 2023.