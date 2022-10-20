Google launches first local cloud region for Israel

Google Cloud region in Tel Aviv will contribute a cumulative $7.6 billion to Israel’s GDP

Google on Thursday activated a local cloud region for Israel, making cloud services available to the country's government and military.

The move is expected to contribute to Israel’s “digital security, and support compliance and residency requirements,” according to Google’s official statement issued on Wednesday.

“Today, we are excited to announce that the new Google Cloud region in Israel is open,” the statement added, noting that Israel “has long been a hub of technology innovation for startups and Google alike.”

“We’re excited to extend that innovation-first approach to other industries, accelerating digital transformation to help create new jobs and digital experiences that better serve users in Israel. According to recent research commissioned by Google, AlphaBeta Economics (part of Access Partnership) estimates that by 2030, the Google Cloud region in Tel Aviv will contribute a cumulative $7.6 billion to Israel’s GDP, and support the creation of 21,200 jobs in that year alone."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582614161389150209 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In May 2021, Israel signed a deal with Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for over $1 billion for the four-phase "Nimbus" project. According to Israel’s Finance Ministry, billions of shekels will be invested in the country’s infrastructure as part of the project.

The ministry noted that AWS is also expected to activate a cloud region during the first half of 2023. It added that the local cloud zones in Israel will allow the transfer of significant government computing systems to the cloud, which will boost the efficiency of government services and shorten digital services activation response times, saving on operating costs.