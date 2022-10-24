Making a machine that can think and feel - it's all about the brains

An interview with the Israeli scientist trying to build a perfect replica of the human mind

What makes us human? That's the big question that's kept philosophers, scientists, and priests on their toes for thousands of years.

But modern science is trying to solve that — and in the heart of Jerusalem, at Hebrew University's Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences, Professor Idan Segev has spent decades figuring out precisely how it works.

"What is unique in the human brain that makes us human, with all these new capabilities… to talk, to remember, to plan the future? What makes my brain so sophisticated? Is it only the number of cells? Or is there something else in the brain that is beyond the big numbers? My answer is certainly yes," Segev said.

His research has focused on learning what that something else is — and his work was critical to the ongoing Blue Brain Project — a neuron-by-neuron 3D map of every cell in a rat's brain, all 75 million of them.

The map shows how each synapse connects and how each stimulus triggers specific responses — in short, how consciousness works.

"Some people think there is something else involved — something mystical and immaterial that comes to this complicated machine and makes us human. I don't think so… It's a machine — a beautiful and wonderful one, but still a machine. And if this is a machine, then in principle I can replicate it," Segev explained.

But replicating a functioning human mind is harder, by many orders of magnitude. A human brain has over 100 billion neurons, and each has far more complex structures and connections than the brain cells you find in a rat. To Prof. Segev, that's the difference between finding cheese in a maze and building a jet engine or writing poetry.

So the professor is creating a computer program that can mimic a human neuron — one that can then be scaled up to a full brain.

"When you have a mathematical equation that describes a biological phenomenon you can build a machine from that equation… then the machine can replicate the math that replicates the biology, then we have merged machine and biology," he noted.

According to Segev, artificial intelligence is fundamentally stupid. It can only focus on one thing, and does it very well, but can do nothing else. The holy grail of AI is general intelligence — something capable of problem-solving multiple different subjects at once, and understanding how and why they are connected.

A good example is a famous AI thought experiment called "the paperclip optimizer." Take an AI with machine learning and tell it to maximize the number of paper clips it produces. It could eventually take over all existing logistics, factories, mining, and production on earth to make paperclips — to the destruction of everything else. That's because its specific intelligence can only solve that first task: optimize paperclips. It can't conceive of anything else.

A general intelligence understands why optimizing paperclip is a bad idea. But as AI's problem-solving and learning abilities increase, researchers are trying to obtain a level of general intelligence that will make a machine actually smart — not just intelligent.

"This machine will be very much like us… it will feel, it will work, it will be intelligent… it will be our friend," Segev predicted.