Report: Israel’s parliament website hit by Russian hackers

Russian hacker group 'Xaknet Team' took responsibility for the hack, citing Israeli aid to Ukraine

The website of Israel’s parliament (Knesset) was taken down by a Russian hacker earlier this week, according to a Wednesday report by Israeli media.

Knesset staff identified a breach overnight from Sunday to Monday and restored full functionality to the site in a short time, Channel 12 News reported.

Anyone in the world who tried to visit the site received an error message before the attack was realized.

Russian hacker group "Xaknet Team," which has links to the Kremlin, took responsibility for the attack on Telegram and said it was carried out in revenge for Israeli aid sent to Ukraine in the form of intelligence on Iranian drones provided to Russia.

The incident came as Israeli intelligence agencies have warned of foreign actors – such as Russia and Iran – seeking to hire hackers to interfere in Israel's elections next week.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel has taken a cautious stance, asserting privileged ties with both countries.

Relations with Moscow are seen as crucial to preserving Israel's ability to carry out airstrikes in Syria, where Russian forces are present in support of the regime. Israel notably targets groups close to the Jewish state’s arch-rival Iran.

Additionally, Israel has over one million citizens from the former Soviet Union.

Tens of thousands of immigrants fleeing Russia and Ukraine have arrived in Israel since Moscow began what it calls its “special military operation” against Kyiv.