The company acquired in 2017 by Intel, was created in 1999 by Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram in Israel

Mobileye, the Israeli start-up specializing in self-driving car systems, went public on the New York Stock Exchange with shares closing up more than 37 percent in their stock market debut on Wednesday.

The company was founded in 1999 by Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram in Israel. It is now valued at $21 per share for a total of $17 billion.

In 2017, Intel paid $15.3 billion to buy this Israeli company specializing in assistance and autonomous driving. The Mobileye system continuously monitors the road and analyzes potential dangers. When it detects a threat, it automatically notifies the driver via a visual and audible alert.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585479658853785600 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Mobileye, which today has about 3,100 employees, said it has equipped over 125 million vehicles with its system, and currently works with more than 50 manufacturers.

“Developing the artificial intelligence of vision makes it possible to design the greatest technological innovations of the 21st century,” said Gilad Lustig, strategic manager at Mobileye, adding that vision is “the most important sense in human beings, it helps to apprehend 80 percent of the world around us.”

On the occasion of its IPO, a photo of each of its 3,100 employees was shown on the screen of the Nasdaq tower in New York’s Times Square, United States.