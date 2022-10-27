Study: Pressure chamber therapy effective in improvement of autism

Study shows pressure chamber treatment may greatly improve social abilities, conditions of autistic brain

A new study by researchers at Israel’s Tel Aviv University (TAU) succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy.

In the study – conducted on animal models of autism – researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism. Moreover, a significant improvement was found in the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber.

The study’s success has many implications regarding the applicability and understanding of treating autism using pressure chamber therapy.

This breakthrough, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, was made under the leadership of doctoral student Inbar Fischer, from the laboratory of Dr. Boaz Barak of TAU’s Sagol School of Neuroscience and School of Psychological Sciences.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585667297053655040 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Fischer and Barak explained that hyperbaric medicine is a form of therapy in which patients are treated in special chambers where the atmospheric pressure is higher than the pressure we experience at sea level, and in addition are delivered 100 percent oxygen to breathe.

Hyperbaric medicine is considered safe and is already being used to treat a long list of medical conditions, including in Israel. In recent years, scientific evidence has been accumulating that unique protocols of hyperbaric treatments improve the supply of blood and oxygen to the brain, thereby improving brain function.

“The mutation in the animal models is identical to the mutation that exists in humans. Therefore, our research is likely to have clinical implications for improving the pathological condition of autism resulting from this genetic mutation, and likely also of autism stemming from other causes," Fischer said.

"Because the pressure chamber treatment is non-intrusive and has been found to be safe, our findings are encouraging and demonstrate that this treatment may improve these behavioral and neurological aspects in humans as well, in addition to offering a scientific explanation of how they occur in the brain.”