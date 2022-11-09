Israeli carrier El Al to start Dublin route to connect tech hubs

Three flights per week could also encourage Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land

El Al Israel Airlines said on Monday it will launch nonstop flights between Tel Aviv and Dublin early next year, connecting Israel's and Ireland's robust high-tech sectors and encouraging Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

El Al will operate three flights a week on the route beginning March 26, the Israeli flag carrier said.

"A large Israeli community lives in Dublin, mainly high-tech workers who work in international tech companies that are based in Dublin to serve Europe and the Middle East," noted chief executive Dina Ben Tal Ganancia.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 An airplane of Israeli airline El Al lands at the Ben Gurion international airport in central Israel, October 13, 2021.

The managing director of Dublin Airport, Vincent Harrison, said that the route will be popular for religious pilgrims -- Ireland has a large Catholic population.

“The addition of this direct route will open up a new sun destination for Irish travelers and is likely to prove popular also with those seeking to make a pilgrimage journey to the Holy Land," Harrison said.

"The route will also come as good news to the ever-growing number of Israeli businesses that are present in Ireland. We look forward to the commencement of the new EL AL service from Dublin Airport next spring."

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft will fly three times a week between the two countries on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Arkia Israeli Airlines operated a Tel Aviv-Dublin route briefly summer of 2019.

El Al is also planning to launch flights to Tokyo, Japan next spring.