Israel: Annual MIXiii Health-Tech.IL conference brings together world health leaders

Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI), the Jewish state’s umbrella organization for high-tech industries, hosted the MIXiii Health-Tech.IL conference in Jerusalem last week.

The event drew more than 1,000 attendees from 30 different countries to discuss the latest developments in healthcare and life sciences.

Participants discussed how to improve the synergy between biotechnologies, engineering, and computerized systems in order to create a more integrated ecosystem.

They included global healthcare entrepreneurs and executives from Google, AstraZeneca, Amazon, Teva, Merck, GE Healthcare, Amgen, McKinsey, Ovid Therapeutics, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic HCW Biologics, and Lumenis, as well as representatives of the Israeli government.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides, who also attended the event, welcomed continued cooperation and growth in the life sciences industry.

"In recent years, the life science and health technology industries have become important growth engines for the Israeli economy," said Karin Mayer Rubinstein, CEO and President of IATI.

"Our latest research underscores the need for additional support and investment for Israeli companies can continue to create meaningful social impact."

Life science industry exports in Israel last year were $5.2 million, a record high since 2017.

"With its hundreds of life science companies, unparalleled expertise in health technologies, and some of the world's best universities and medical centers, Israel is leading many promising developments in bio-convergence and healthcare," noted Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA).

Finally, the conference hosted a startup competition organized by the IIA and eHealth Ventures, aimed at digital health companies seeking funding. Five startups were named winners from more than 200 applicants.