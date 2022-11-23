Biolojic Design working on what they describe as 'breakthrough antibodies'

Computer-designed antibodies are being created by one Israeli company that is looking to revolutionize cancer treatment.

The company, Biolojic Design, is "committed to curing patients by designing and developing a pipeline of revolutionary therapeutics," according to their website. They are working on what they describe as "breakthrough antibodies."

Biolojic Design is testing on cancer patients a medicine made of antibodies that were designed from scratch on a computer in Israel. The inventor programmed them to decide whether cells surrounding tumors are bad or good.

Prof. Yanay Ofran, founder and CEO of Biolojic, talked to i24NEWS about the exciting breakthrough in cancer treatment.