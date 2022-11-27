Gender bias prevalent in gynecological science - study

'The time has come for women to dominate the discipline that is meant to care for their health,' says Avnoon

A study published Sunday by Israel's Tel Aviv University found a shocking amount of gender bias within the field of gynecological science, detailing a focus on reproduction rather than women's health which they credit to masculine dominance.

The preliminary study, conducted by Dr. Netta Avnoon and published in Nature Reviews Urology, found that most research in the field of gynecology focuses on childbirth and reproduction rather than women's health and well-being.

Avnoon analyzed the titles of international scientific journals in the 'gynecology and obstetrics' category and found that 49 percent were dedicated solely to reproductive functions, pregnancy, fetuses and childbirth.

Hagit Frenkel Dr. Netta Avnoon

Only 4 percent - three journals out of 83 - addressed women's health before and after childbearing age, including menopause.

According to Avnoon, "Men have dominated gynecology for almost a thousand years, and their gender identity impacts everything that happens in this specialty, including research design and medical practices."

"Even if they are unaware of their own bias and have the best intentions, men traditionally regard the female body as an object for producing babies or satisfying men's sexual desires. The time has come for women to dominate the discipline that is meant to care for their health."

She also proposed several improvements, including gynecology training having a chapter on gender and feminist studies. Additionally, Avnoon says that existing medical protocols should be thoroughly amended to focus on the needs of the women themselves - rather than those of their babies, their spouses, or their doctors.

"Moreover, legislation and legal procedures are in order, especially in courts of human rights, to protect women's right to health and optimal medical care."