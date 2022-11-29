Israeli scientist warns about ‘silent epidemic’ of male infertility

'We treat thousands of men who have fertility issues'

Sperm count across the world has plummeted by 62 percent in less than 50 years, according to a new Israeli-led study. Prof. Hagai Lavine from the Hebrew University, who led the study, told i24NEWS on Tuesday that the situation is truly concerning despite the humanity having passed the 8-billion mark in November.

“We have seen that from 1973 until 2019 there was a reduction of more than 60 percent in both sperm concentration and total sperm count among men all around the world. We previously found a decline among men from North America, Europe and Australia but now we saw it also among men from South America, Asia and Africa,” the researcher said.

According to him, the pace of the decline more than doubled after the year of 2000.

“This is of course very concerning news, but not only for fertility, but also because sperm count is linked to future mobility and mortality so the fact that we have low sperm count indicates that men around the world are sick,” Lavine stressed.

Among the factors that contributed to the decline, the scientist pointed to the problems that occur during fetus development, which can be “disrupted easily.”

“We know that maternal smoking, the stress of the mother and exposure to chemicals that are in plastic … are the main suspects,” he said.

In addition, obesity, lack of physical activities, smoking and drug usage, poor diet are factors that affect male reproduction. Speaking about possible consequences that the world could face in the future due to these issues, Prof. Lavine emphasized that the problems have already begun.

“We treat thousands of men who have fertility issues. There is a silent epidemic. Many-many men in Israel and in other countries around the world are unable to do the basic function of reproduction,” he stressed, urging to pay more attention to young men's health.