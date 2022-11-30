Israeli researchers derive male, female cells from same person

A unique model that could lead to new discoveries of sex differences and gender medicine

For the first time ever, Israeli researchers from Hadassah Hospital created human male and female cells with the same genetic code, from the same person – a unique model that could lead to new discoveries of sex differences and gender medicine.

In recent years, there has been a growing understanding that gender differences affect health, including the risk of developing certain diseases and the course of diseases. Women have a higher risk of developing, for example, autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, while men are more likely to have more significant morbidity when infected with Covid and other infectious diseases.

There are also differences in cardiac morbidity and various psychiatric disorders. In addition, there are differences between the sexes in the effectiveness and side effects of drugs. Most of the drugs taken off the shelves in recent years posed a greater risk for women.

In light of this, there is an increasing interest in the field of gender medicine, which addresses the effects of biological sex on health, disease course, and the effectivity and toxicity of therapies.

In nature, there are no genetically identical twins where one is a male and the other is a female. But for the first time ever, a researcher team – headed by Prof. Benjamin Reubinoff, Director of the Sidney and Judy Swartz Stem Cell Research Center at The Goldyne Savad Institute of Gene Therapy and Senior Physician in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hadassah – was able to create male and female stem cells with the same genetic code from the same person that only differ in sex chromosomes.

The unique model of male and female stem cells with the same genetic code allows for a clear demonstration in the laboratory of gender differences, in the absence of masking resulting from natural genetic variability between individuals, and bypasses the need for comparative research of a large number of men and women. These stem cells can mature into any cell in the human body and therefore the model that was developed will make it possible to study differences between the sexes in all types of cells.

"This is a breakthrough in the field of gender medicine," explained Prof. Reubinoff. "The world of medical science today recognizes the great importance of the differences between women and men. The unique stem cell system we have developed will lead to new discoveries about gender differences, can help compare the efficacy and toxicity of drugs, and contribute to the development of better medicine adapted to men and women.”