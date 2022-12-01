Israeli startups raise over $600 million in November

Such low figure is proof of the slowdown in the tech industry

Israeli startups raised more than $600 million in November, a new report said on Thursday.

Private Israeli tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC analytical report, more than double the figure for 2020 ($10 billion), which was itself a record high, according to the Globes.

Israeli startups raised $13.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, according to IVC, a far cry from last year's record pace. These numbers were already nearly 50 percent more than in all of 2020.

In the first 11 months of 2022, Israeli tech companies raised $14.8 billion. November's low figure is yet another evidence of the slowdown in the global tech industry as it was even lower than the $700 million raised in October, when there were fewer working days due to Jewish holidays.

As the world's biggest tech companies are announcing mass layoffs, Israeli tech sector is also experiencing a slowdown in recruitment and painful cuts. Known as a "Startup Nation" Israel has also seen a decline in the number of startups with only 417 of the new ones founded in Israel in 2021.