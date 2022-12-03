Macron emphasizes content moderation in meeting with Musk

Macron stresses 'significant reinforcement of content moderation' to comply with European regulations

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he had a "clear and honest" discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk during an unannounced face-to-face meeting in New Orleans.

Macron tweeted that he voiced concerns about content moderation on the highly influential platform, which Musk, who also owns electric car giant Tesla, bought for $44 billion in October.

"I'll say it here, on Twitter, because it's all about the blue bird. This afternoon I met with (Musk) and we had a clear and honest discussion," Macron tweeted after the hour-long, closed-door sit-down at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said.

The meeting came as Musk is facing pressure over his plans for Twitter and the site's ability to control hate speech and illegal content, especially in the wake of pop star Kanye West's extraordinary spiral into anti-Semitic conspiracy-mongering. West, who now goes by Ye, was a prolific user of the micro-blogging platform before being banned by Musk on Friday over anti-Semitic hate speech.