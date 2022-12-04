First-of-its-kind study characterizes universe's earliest galaxies

Earlier galaxies were relatively small and dim, fainter than those in the present-day, according to the study

A first-of-its-kind study from Israel's Tel Aviv University has managed to statistically characterize the first galaxies in the universe, producing groundbreaking results.

The galaxies, which formed only 200 million years after the Big Bang, were relatively small and dim. According to the study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the earliest galaxies were fainter than those in the present-day, likely processing only 5 percent or less of their gas into stars.

Professor Rennan Barkana, from the Sackler School of Physics and Astronomy, described the undertaking: “This is a very new field and a first-of-its-kind study” He explained that the team was trying to understand the epoch of the first stars, known as the "cosmic dawn."

"The James Webb Space Telescope, for example, can’t really see these stars," Barkana said. "It might only detect a few particularly bright galaxies from a somewhat later period. Our goal is to probe the entire population of the first stars.”

Tel Aviv University Prof. Rennan Barkana

Barkana was among the first theorists some 20 years ago to develop the concept of using hydrogen as a detector in the search for the first stars and as a way to understand when they were born and in what types of galaxies.

Hydrogen atoms naturally emit light at a wavelength of 21cm, which falls within the spectrum of radio waves. These atoms fill the universe, but in the modern era, it is mostly ionized as a result of radiation from stars.

In 2018, a team, EDGES, attempted to use that theory and announced that it had found the 21cm signal from ancient hydrogen. Barkana noted, however, that there was a problem with their findings.

"We could not be sure that the measured signal did indeed come from hydrogen in the early universe. It could have been a fake signal produced by the electrical conductivity of the ground below the antenna."

He noted that there was a 95 percent probability that EDGES did not, in fact, detect a real signal, adding, "Now we can say for the first time that galaxies of certain types could not have existed at that early time.”

"Every year the experiments become more reliable and precise, and consequently we expect to find stronger upper limits, giving us even better constraints on the cosmic dawn. We hope that in the near future we will have not only limits, but a precise, reliable measurement of the signal itself.”