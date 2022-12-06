Israel's Rafael, U.S. to develop laser weapon system

'Working with Rafael, our joint team will help bring this new, life-saving capability to our customers'

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems signed an agreement with the United States' Lockheed Martin that includes jointly developing, testing and manufacturing laser weapons in both countries.

The companies announced Monday that they aim to produce a version of Israel's Iron Beam laser-based air defense system for a U.S. market and elsewhere. The Iron Beam - a joint development project between the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and Rafael - is expected to be the first-ever operational system for ground-based air defense against threats such as rockets, mortars and drones.

Additionally, the Iron Beam is expected to be a cheaper alternative, likely costing just $2 per interception, while serving as an addition to other air defenses such as the Iron Dome, David's Sling and Arrow. According to a press release, it will "be able to counter emerging threats while also defending critical infrastructure, strategic sites, maneuvering forces, and population centers."

"This agreement will expand and diversify the capabilities we can offer to a variety of customers," said Yoav Har-Even, CEO of state-owned Rafael. "This serves as a clear example of Israeli-made capabilities leading to strategic cooperation which will greatly benefit both sides."

COO of Lockheed Martin, Frank St. John, called the deal an "opportunity to expand Lockheed Martin’s role as a security teammate for the State of Israel.”

“Lockheed Martin’s mission is to deliver the best security solutions that help our customers stay ahead of their adversaries. Working with Rafael, our joint team will help bring this new, life-saving capability to our customers."