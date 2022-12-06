The Israeli military has not updated its privacy protocols since 1996

A report released by Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on cybersecurity in Israel revealed flaws within the Israeli military that could lead to identity theft.

The 33-page report stated that the Israeli military has not updated its privacy protocols since 1996. It also reveals that the Israeli military records biometric data of deceased persons, raising concerns that this information could be used by hackers to steal identities.

“The reports we published today are very disturbing in terms of security and in safeguarding all of our personal information,” Englman said in a statement.

Israel's military said they were reviewing the report's findings and noted that their databases were protected and not accessible to people outside the military. Cybersecurity issues were also found at the Education Ministry as well as the Tax Authority, and also involving the transportation infrastructure and water supply.

In late November, the State Comptroller's Office revealed that a high percentage of women were victims of sexual harassment or abuse during their compulsory military service in the Israel Police, Border Police, or prison services.