Men engage in 'chivalrous sexism' when donating - Israeli study

According to the study, men will be less willing to help women if the help will empower them

Men engage in a phenomenon referred to as "chivalrous sexism" when donating to women in need, according to a new study by Israel's Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Universities.

According to the study, 62 percent of men would be willing to help a woman whose house burned down, but fewer men (45 percent) would donate to a woman whose business burned down.

When the researchers examined men's willingness to donate to other men, they found that the trend that emerged was the opposite - most men preferred to donate to men whose business was burned.

The researchers explain the differences as "chivalrous sexism." The men donate to women to help a "damsel in distress" but will not donate if it challenges the male hegemony.

In short, the study postulates that men will be less willing to help women if the help will empower them.

The study was conducted by Prof. Danit Ein-Gar in collaboration with Dr. Orli Barkat and Prof. Tahila Kogot and was published in Group Processes & Intergroup Relations.

Ein-Gar said the study "presented the participants with two identical requests for help from two individuals in need, a man and a woman, whose home or business caught fire."

Niv Kantor Prof. Danit Ein-Gar

"When men were asked to donate, some of them found it easier to donate to a woman in her domestic, needy, and weak place than to a woman raising funds to rebuild her business."

She added: "The new research reveals the boundaries of male ’chivalry’ - and these boundaries are set by men’s hegemony in the business world. That is, gentlemanliness reaches up to the point where it does not threaten their dominant status."