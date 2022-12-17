Open letter to Netanyahu from Israeli high tech sector warns against scaring off investors

'Undermining confidence in the Israeli judiciary... may give investors pause'

In an open letter addressed to Israel's Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, hundreds of workers, executives and investors in the country's thriving high tech sector warned the seasoned leader against making common cause with extremist factions.

Should Netanyahu's alliance with the likes of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich result in the demotion of Israel's judiciary that would compromise the liberal status quo in the country, the technology sector would suffer, the letter, cited by the Times of Israel, read.

“We, entrepreneurs and founders of start-up companies in Israel, investors and managers of venture capital funds, appeal to you out of concern for the devastating consequences for the economy in general, and the high-tech industry in particular, that may result from the legislative processes taking place in the Knesset,” read the letter signed by some 400 individuals.

The document called to safeguard Israel's liberal values, in particular with regard to the equality enjoyed by sexual and gender minorities. The Religious Zionism party contains the Noam faction, a far-right ultra-Orthodox party with the primary goal of advancing anti-LGBTQ policies. In 2015, Smotrich described himself as a "proud homophobe."

“As citizens, we respect the results of the last election that reflect the will of the people and believe that you, as prime minister, will act for the benefit of Israeli society. That being said, damage to the status of the judiciary and harm to the rights of minorities based on religion, race, gender or sexual identity — will be a real existential threat to the great high tech industry.”

“Undermining confidence in the Israeli judiciary and, consequently, in Israeli democracy, puts a question mark over the basic and fundamental rights of every person. Such developments may give pause to the investors who have driven the growth of our great industry,” the letter said.