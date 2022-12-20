Israeli jeweler Yvel creates NFT tokens bearing precious stones

'The physical part of the NFT, which guarantees its value, is this 24-karat gold coin encrusted with diamonds, emeralds, rubies, ​​and sapphires'

In the world of jewelry, Yvel is a real institution – founded 36 years ago and located at the entrance to Jerusalem, the store looks like an Ali Baba cave, full of pearls and precious stones.

Since its founding, Orna Levy – from a long line of diamond dealers – and her husband Isaac have received numerous awards for the beauty of their creations.

"I think our success has to do with how we design our jewelry. Most jewelers will design a piece of jewelry on paper and then look for that pearl or gem to make the piece of jewelry. We think backwards. We find first a precious stone, and then we create a whole world around it. The raw material is at the heart of our design. It's another way of respecting nature", Isaac Levy, co-founder and designer at Yvel, told i24NEWS.

Among the jeweler's latest collections is one inspired by Princess Diana.

"Princess Diana always wore beautiful jewelry with aquamarines and very light colors of beryls and apatites. It's a wonderful color combination, which creates a very romantic line. We call it the rainbow collection,” Isaac said.

But the great novelty of the jewelry store is elsewhere.

Alongside its traditional collections, Yvel now offers a secure version of NFTs, unique digital tokens stored on the blockchain, which have become very popular in the world of digital art.

"The physical part of the NFT, which guarantees its value, is this 24-karat gold coin encrusted with diamonds, emeralds, rubies, ​​and sapphires. The layout of the stones is different for each coin and is determined by a particular algorithm. Each coin has a unique number and the name of its first buyer engraved on it, forever,” Eliaz Gabay, technical director at Yvel, described to i24NEWS.

In June, Yvel published 2,500 copies of the coin, which are sold for $10,000 each.

"This coin can be stored with us or be kept by its buyer. But it can always be exchanged for its equivalent in Yvel jewelry. This product is secured by several means: First, this coin, then the jewels that can be bought, and finally by the dividends obtained thanks to the profits of our financial platform", Gabay explained.

Last August, it was high-end jeweler Tiffany's turn to launch NFT necklaces, as more and more jewelry houses are turning to these non-fungible tokens to fight counterfeiting. NFTs also allow them to offer a unique experience to their customers, which is the very essence of luxury.