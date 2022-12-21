Israeli company creating corneas with eye on human transplants

'Here we can transplant tissue — human tissue we grow in our lab — into a patient's eye and restore eyesight'

Human corneas are being created in an Israeli lab and the critical part of the eye may soon be available for transplant.

"Here we can transplant tissue — human tissue we grow in our lab — and we can transplant it into a patient's eye and restore eyesight," Aryeh Batt, CEO and co-founder of Precise Bio, told i24NEWS.

Batt understands sight. He started his career developing optical sensors for the Israeli military, but now he has a new vision — mass-producing parts for eye transplants.

"There are various types of transplant, but there's not enough supply worldwide. For instance, corneas. For each person that gets a cornea transplant, there are 70 that don't because there's simply not enough tissue," Batt said.

His company is changing that equation. In their lab, they grow human tissue and then print it into impossibly precise shapes to be whatever is needed.

"We are focused now on ophthalmology (the medical field specializing in the eye) but we've printed cardio tissue, we've printed liver cells — the tech in our platform enables that, but our goal, in five years or so, is that we can fabricate a kidney," Batt continued.

While that goal is still a few years out, the company is doing what no one else is — creating retinas from scratch, and corneas in bulk.

So just how does it work? Well, it starts with human cells, which can then be grown en masse in a lab, and then like printer ink, they are printed into shape with a unique 3D laser printer.

"This is the cornea implant, we produce it by printing cells on a very thin scaffold — 3D printed. We have developed a way to grow cells from donors. This way, they are grown in mediums and we can actually print hundreds of corneas from just one donor," said Dorin Sade, bio-engineering research team leader at Precise Bio.

The lab can make about 100 corneas every single day. From there, it's not long until they are patient-ready.

Results have been so promising that some of the world's biggest firms are investing in Precise Bio, which has raised more than $24 million in several investment rounds and recently secured a massive partnership with Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditech

Cell by cell, they are printing a future where there is no organ scarcity, and where swapping parts for eyes can be as common as swapping glasses.