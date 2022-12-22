It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Israeli startup's 'flying car'

'We have transitioned today to forward flight... bringing (closer) our dream of mass production of the AIR ONE,' says CEO and co-founder of AIR, Rani Plaut

What was once considered a futuristic science fiction concept might soon be commonplace as an Israeli-made vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above the traffic-laden streets has made its maiden crewless flight.

It may look like simply another drone takeoff featuring a propellered aircraft rising vertically off the ground and then thrusting forward high in the sky. But soon, this one - made by Israeli startup AIR - will be able to carry two people.

Developers say the takeoff is a milestone that will help the electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft they call AIR ONE reach the market in the next two years. This new achievement comes after their successful hover flight in northern Israel’s fields back in July.

CEO and co-founder of AIR, Rani Plaut, told Reuters: "We have transitioned today to forward flight... bringing (closer) our dream of mass production of the AIR ONE."

The company said it will be able to go as far as 100 miles on a single charge. And according to Plaut, the average day-to-day speed will be about 100 mph at an altitude of 1,200 feet.

AIR, and many competitors worldwide, are betting this kind of travel will eventually become the new normal. The next test phase is with someone onboard, Plaut said.

But, being able to avoid the bumper-to-bumper comes at a cost, and a hefty one at that. Plaut expects the AIR ONE will hit the market at the end of 2024 at a base price of $150,000. AIR's website offers the aircraft for preorder for those clamoring to get their hands on the technology.