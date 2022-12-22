TikTok under pressure as U.S. lawmakers push government ban

Many in the U.S. cite data sharing, spying, censorship, and misinformation as reasons for concern over TikTok's threat to national security

The U.S. Congress is on the cusp of approving a nationwide ban on using TikTok on government devices because of perceived security risks – thrusting the hugely popular video-sharing platform into a delicate position over Washington's ties to China.

What has long been a rallying cry for conservatives is becoming increasingly widespread among their Democratic colleagues. After a Senate vote last week, the U.S. House of Representatives could this week adopt a law prohibiting the use of TikTok on the professional phones of civil servants.

Many in the United States see TikTok, the highly popular video-sharing app owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, as a threat to national security.

The following is a look at five reasons why:

Data sharing

TikTok – like its rivals Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube – thrives on data and there seems to be no limit to how much young users are willing to share about themselves on the super addictive app.

Critics worry that all this information is being processed by a company in China where the Communist Party reigns supreme.

Spying

TikTok, like all apps, potentially opens access to a user's entire phone.

"There's the potential for using that app to bridge access to other things on the phone," said Michael Daniel, CEO of Cyber Threat Alliance. This could include "surreptitiously turning on the microphone or the camera of the device without the user being even aware.”

Etay Maor, senior director of security strategy at Cato Networks, pointed to Pegasus, software created by an Israeli tech firm that was used by governments around the world to spy on critics and opponents.

Censorship

Another potential threat mentioned by cybersecurity experts is the ability of the Chinese government to censor content on TikTok to defend the priorities of the Communist Party.

"The idea is that the Chinese government would eventually tell TikTok outside of China that you will not show anything that supports Tibet or Taiwan and thereby shape the information environment," said Daniel.

Misinformation

Another fear is that the Chinese government could use TikTok as a means to disrupt U.S. society in a replay of the online campaigns waged by Russia in 2016 ahead of the American presidential election.

Research published by Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University suggested TikTok failed to filter large volumes of election misinformation in the weeks leading up to U.S. midterm elections last month.