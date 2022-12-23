Israeli company Elbit inks $410 million deal with Romanian military

'This contract demonstrates the sustained demand for Elbit Systems’ UAS'

Israeli defense electronics giant Elbit Systems Ltd. announced this week that it was awarded a contract worth some $410 million to supply seven Watchkeeper X tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to the Romanian defense ministry, the company announced.

The Watchkeeper X UAS is the UK export variant of the British army made by UAV Tactical Systems Limited (“U-TacS”), Elbit Systems’ UK subsidiary, and is a derivative of the Hermes UAS family. The Watchkeeper X’ compatibility with NATO standards enables essential interoperability with NATO and other allied forces.

“This contract demonstrates the sustained demand for Elbit Systems’ UAS," Elbit CEO Bezalel (Butzi) Machlis said. "We look forward to further strengthening Elbit Systems’ relationship with the Romanian Government. As part of the contract execution, Elbit Systems plans to establish infrastructure and industrial cooperation with U-TacS, Aerostar and Elbit Systems’ subsidiaries in Romania to produce the UAS in Romania. We also appreciate the continued support and collaboration with the Israeli and UK governments and our business partners on the Watchkeeper program. “