Israel: Likud agreement reconsiders plan to phase out 2G and 3G networks

The coalition agreement between the new ruling Likud party and the United Torah Judaism party includes a clause that would allow Israel to reverse its plan to phase out 2G and 3G cellular networks, in order to protect the availability of so-called "kosher" telephone lines that work with these old connectivity systems.

Many members of the ultra-Orthodox communities use so-called kosher phones — lacking internet, texting, and most other apps — on the advice of rabbis, to protect them “from the supposed vices of modern technology.”

As these devices are also generally older, they operate with technologies that are becoming obsolete. In accordance with the plan announced last year to end 2G and 3G networks, Israel began banning the commercial import of mobile devices running on these older technologies, starting in January.

Next month, cellular network operators were supposed to stop connecting new mobile devices to 2G and 3G networks, but would be able to provide services to customers who already own these phones until the end of 2025, when a total shutdown of these networks is planned.

The idea, according to the Communications Ministry, was to free up scarce cellular frequencies in favor of more advanced technologies based on 5G networks, touted as promising an exponential leap in the amount and speed of wireless data delivery and a step toward unlocking new opportunities for the Israeli economy.

"Closing old networks will free up frequencies and allow for a technological leap forward, improving the quality of cellular services and promoting Israeli industry and the economy," said the Director General of the Communications Ministry Liran Avisar Ben Hurin.