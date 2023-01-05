Tel Aviv University researchers launch nanosatellite into space

TAU-SAT3 is the first Israeli satellite designed to communicate with an optical ground station

A nanosatellite developed by a team of Tel Aviv University engineers successfully launched into space on Tuesday.

TAU-SAT3 is the first satellite designed to communicate with an optical ground station and this will be the main mission during its five years of orbit around the Earth at an altitude of 342 miles. The new optical ground station is set up on the roof of the Shenkar Physics Building of the Israeli university's campus.

Tel Aviv University TAU-SAT3

"The novelty in this project is the ability of the communication systems installed in both the nanosatellite and the ground station to reconstruct the lost data in real time using smart signal processing algorithms developed at TAU," said Professor Meir Ariel, Head of TAU's Center for Nanosatellites.

It is the third Tel Aviv University nanosatellite launched into space in the past two years and the first to be fully designed, developed and built at Tel Aviv University. It was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida using a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX.

"The Faculty of Engineering at Tel Aviv University is proud of the TAU-SAT3 nanosatellite’s successful launching," said Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Professor Noam Eliaz.

"This is the third nanosatellite we have launched in less than two years. The launching is a result of research and development executed by the Nanosatellites Center at the Faculty of Engineering in collaboration with the QuanTAU Center. This nanosatellite realizes several milestones on our way to achieve quantum communication from space by the means of a quantum nanosatellite, which will be built in Tel Aviv University in the future."

Various scientific experiments will be carried out during the five years of orbit. The nanosatellite is powered for the entire life of its orbit from batteries made the Israeli company Epsilor.