Israeli researchers develop revolutionary treatment against cancer

A team of Israeli researchers has developed a revolutionary treatment against a type of blood cancer.

Professor Cyrille Cohen, director of the Immunotherapy Lab at Bar Ilan University and president of the Association of Cancer Research in Israel, revealed on January 4 that he had developed the new protocol along with his colleague, Professor Polina Stepensky, head of the Bone Marrow Transplant and Immunotherapy Department at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

The breakthrough involves a molecule capable of redirecting the immune function of patients with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects antibody-producing plasma cells. The Bar Ilan and Hadassah teams have, during several years of research, developed a molecule which, reinjected into the white blood cells of patients, will kill cancer cells.

"This blood cancer affects 150,000 to 200,000 people worldwide every year, and almost a third die from it," Cohen explains.

In the first phase of clinical trials which began at Hadassah Hospital, 60 patients have already been treated with these modified molecules and today an American company, Immix BioPharma, is continuing the clinical trials with the aim to achieve widespread use.

“In 90 percent of the cases treated," Cohen says, "there was an improvement in the condition of the patients, and in 60 percent of the cases, the cancer was eradicated." The professor expressed gratitude "to our partners at Hadassah Hospital and for the support we have received from the Adelis Foundation and the Israel Science Foundation."

Although the research team does not yet know precisely how long the treatment will be effective, it is already working to adapt it to so-called solid cancers. "We have to find a way to allow modified cells, those that will recognize cancer cells to eradicate them, to penetrate the cells of solid cancers, and this is a challenge, which requires perseverance, ingenuity but also funding, although we are encouraged by some of the results. We have a long road ahead of us," says Cohen.