Israeli researchers find novel method in developing quantum computers

Flux qubits - highly non-linear objects that can be manipulated on concise time scales - are particularly difficult to control and fabricate

Israeli researchers have used a novel fabrication technique and state-of-the-art equipment to overcome a significant hurdle in solving a problem in the development of quantum computers.

Quantum computers were theoretical just two decades ago. Then, it was shown that they could quickly solve computationally demanding problems, such as factoring large numbers into prime numbers or searching efficiently in databases.

One of the essential building block of the processors needed in these computers is known as a qubit - quantum version of the classic binary bit. One qubit equals two bits, two qubits equals four bits, and so on - to the point where 127 qubits put the processor beyond the ability of a classical computer to simulate it.

But now, as processors become larger, these superconductor qubits have been become limited by their "weakly non-linear" nature.

This is where flux qubits come in. Flux qubits are, unlike the usual "transmon" qubits, "highly non-linear" objects. This means that can be manipulated in ways that can help with the creation of high powered quantum computers. However, they were found to be particularly difficult to control and fabricate, until now.

In a paper published in Physical Review Applied, Dr. Michael Stern and his Ph.D. student Tikai Chang revealed a novel method to control and fabricate these difficult flux qubits. This will allow for new breakthroughs when it comes to building quantum computers and is revolutionary in quantum mechanics.

"We have recorded significant improvement in the control and reproducibility of these qubits. This reproducibility enabled us to analyze the factors that impede coherence times and systematically eliminate them," said Stern. "This work paves the way for many potential applications in the fields of quantum hybrid circuits and quantum computation."