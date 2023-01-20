Israel: No link found between Pfizer Covid vaccine and stroke

Some 398,648 people in Israel have taken the shot, which targets the original strain of Covid and its BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariant

The head of Israel’s Covid task force said Thursday that they haven’t found any link between strokes and the updated vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE.

The week prior, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a safety monitoring system flagged that the shot could possibly be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults.

"We have not turned up such a finding, even after we went back and rechecked all our data after the FDA announcement," Salman Zarka told Reuters.

Some 398,648 people in Israel have taken the shot, which targets the original strain of Covid and its BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariant. On Wednesday, the European Union’s drug regulator also said it found no safety signals in the region related to the vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday that they were aware of limited reports of ischemic strokes in people 65 years and older following their vaccination.

The U.S. drugmaker further noted that neither company, nor the CDC and FDA, observed similar findings across other monitoring systems, and said there was no evidence to suggest an association with the use of the companies' Covid vaccines.