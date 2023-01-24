Tel Aviv: Tech workers protest government's proposed judicial changes

Hundreds of people gather in the Sarona complex holding signs and chanting 'No democracy, no high-tech'

Israel's high-tech workers held a demonstration on Tuesday in Tel Aviv against the government's proposed changes to the judiciary.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Sarona complex mid-morning holding signs and chanting "No democracy, no high-tech."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition wants to implement reforms to the judicial system that they say would balance the power between the legislative and judicial branches. They say that the judicial branch has become politicized and overreaches its authority. Opponents of the reforms say that the changes would harm the independence of the High Court of Justice and hurt Israeli democracy.

The organizers said that they are not partisan but are concerned about how these reforms could impact Israel's booming high-tech sector. Select companies have also gone on strike, warning that investors could pull out of the tech sector en masse if the government hamstrings the nation's High Court.

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli attended Tuesday's protest, emphasizing the importance of the tech sector taking to the streets.

Workers are threatening that they will only increase the intensity of protests, blocking roads and bringing life in Israel to a halt.