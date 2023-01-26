Yad Vashem comes to Minecraft for International Holocaust Day

The unveiling will include a virtual exhibition commemorating the Holocaust and will be accessible to millions

Israeli and German creators of the popular video game Minecraft will unveil the digital version of Jerusalem's Yad Vashem museum on Friday - International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The project - led by the Build Israel team of roughly 50 Israeli teens - is part of the entire State of Israel being replicated on the sandbox, open-world game. Sites that have already been built include Jerusalem's Old City, Rabin Square, Israel's parliament building and Tel Aviv's famous Dizengoff Street.

"When we had the idea to build the Yad Vashem Museum and set up an educational exhibition in Minecraft through it, we immediately contacted Yad Vashem, who responded to our request with open arms and made sure to provide us with educational materials, videos, and even give us a full tour of the site,” said Build Israel CEO Alex Gold.

“At the end of the tour, we realized the magnitude of the challenge, and we turned to a community of players from Germany who immediately jumped in for help, and together with them, we successfully completed the task."

Build Israel also teamed up with Simplex, a Herzliya-based mapping service, to help with the 3D modeling of the Holocaust museum. This will allow for a more tangible experience, with all aspects of the museum coming to the game. The unveiling will include a virtual exhibition commemorating the Holocaust and will be accessible to millions.