'I felt like I returned to that same period from the start. I saw all these things, and I was reminded of some things that to this day I can't forget'

Holocaust educators and historians are using virtual reality to connect to younger people and keep alive the experiences of those who survived the Nazi genocide of European Jewry.

Seen through a virtual reality headset, the film “Triumph of the Spirit” takes viewers to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp, where more than 1.1 million people – some 90 percent of the Jewish – were killed in occupied Poland during World War Two.

"You see the shoes of the people, you see... all of their stuff," said 16-year-old David Bitton after watching the film in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.

"When you watch it it’s like a nightmare that you don’t want to be in,” he told Reuters.

Ahead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, a report by the World Zionist Organization noted a rise in global antisemitism after the Covid pandemic created a “new reality” as activity diverted to social media.

The three filmmakers behind the project hope that technologies like VR will make a positive impact, though. They offer the experience to groups who can book a screening and individual users can watch the film at a Jerusalem mall.

"The fact that... young people are into this technology, it helps us capture their attention, and then when they put these headsets on, that’s it," said co-creator Miriam Cohen.

Viewers get a guided tour of Jewish life in Poland before the Holocaust, visit the Nazi extermination camp, and then a tour of Israel while hearing survivor stories.

For 95-year-old Menachem Haberman, who was sent to Auschwitz in 1944, the immersive experience was overwhelming.

His mother and six siblings were killed in the camp's gas chambers, but he survived and was sent to a different concentration camp that was liberated in 1945. He later moved to Israel.

"I felt like I returned to that same period from the start," Haberman said. "I saw all these things, and I was reminded of some things that to this day I can't forget."