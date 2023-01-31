Herzog touts ‘new era of exploration’ at Israel Space Week 2023

'Together, we can take space exploration – and our capacity for human collaboration – to new heights and save our planet'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog met with astronauts on Monday at the 18th Ilan Ramon International Space Conference, held as part of Israel Space Week 2023 in Tel Aviv.

At the conference, Herzog met with Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe and his team – Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, and Mark Pathy – from the Ax-1 Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which was the first-ever private mission to the ISS launched in April 2022. The cosmic explorers told the president about the Israeli space experiments they conducted in, about their work together as a crew, and about their personal experiences onboard the ISS.

“All of this seemingly infinite possibility isn’t only about reaching beyond ourselves to new planets. It is also about using our new capabilities to preserve and protect this fragile and beautiful planet we call home,” Herzog said at the conference.

“In fact, when Ilan was aboard the Columbia spacecraft, he talked about how beautiful planet earth appears from all the way up in space, but also about how unspeakably fragile it is. Earth, he said, must be protected. I believe we must work together across borders and divides, to help make life on this planet better for everyone,” he urged.

At the start of the conference, NASA officials gave Herzog a patch from the Artemis-1 mission, which recently returned to earth from its journey to lunar orbit. Stibbe also gave Herzog back the glass cube that the president gave him to take to the ISS, inscribed with the Prayer to the State of Israel in the handwriting of its author, Herzog’s grandfather and Israel’s first chief rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac HaLevi Herzog.

“The last great era of space exploration was driven by the competition of the Cold War. I believe that the new era of space exploration can be driven by the goodwill of our warm peace,” Herzog continued.

“Let us walk in the footsteps, or rather soar in the flight paths, of Ilan Ramon and his fellow astronauts, and move upward and onward, harnessing the power of space, for the promise of earth. Together, we can take space exploration – and our capacity for human collaboration – to new heights and save our planet from new and terrifying depths.”