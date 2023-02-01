Israel Space Week kicks off in Tel Aviv with focus on return to moon, missile defense

Space Agency continues to promote Israeli interest in space and push its international position

We have liftoff. Space week kicked off in Tel Aviv. As indicated by the theme of “Earth and Space Becoming One,” the focus this year is on the interactions between the growing activity in space and the transformation in lives on Earth.

And there is a lot to discuss - the Artemis missions to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972, missile defense, climate change, and a continued effort for humans to boldly go farther than they’ve ever gone before. Among those in attendance, representatives from NASA, The Israeli Space Agency, and delegates from space programs around the world.

With Artemis, NASA hopes to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

Catherine Koerner, the Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration System development at NASA, notes that the Orion spacecraft went farther than any human rated space craft beyond the moon.

”What we’re going to do with Artemis II when we fly humans is test out that space craft even more with the life support system and again go beyond any distance that we’ve ever gone with humans,” she says.

The point of this mission is clear: to learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap for mankind - sending the first astronauts to Mars.

And this is where collaboration with international partners comes in. The Israeli start-up called Stemrad, for example.

It’s a company that provides personal protective equipment for astronauts to wear beyond low Earth orbit that markedly reduces radiation exposure.

“On Artemis I there were two mannequins, one named Helga and one named Zohar…both made of materials that mimic the tissue of the human body and into each of the mannequins there were thousands of radiation sensors implanted into the bod,” notes Shirit Schwarz,Leibovitch, Stemrad’s Director of Products. “While Helga was unprotected, Zohar was protected with the vest and by comparing the doses that each doll observed, we can tell the protective level of the vest.”

AP/John Raoux NASA's Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft on board is seen on pad 39B at sunset at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US.

NASA’s top brass agree that say international cooperation is critical for future space exploration.

“The European service module is actually in line, it’s in our critical path. It sits right below the crew module. We have the Europeans working with us on our gateway program,” says James Free, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Exploration System Development.

“We of course flew the Israeli-German experiment with the radiation vest on Artemis I. We expect a lot of that to continue going forward. But it’s essential because we went to the moon with Apollo and we did that on our own. We can’t do that this time because firstly it’s not practical and secondly we should go and explore as human beings not from any specific country.”

In Israel, the Israel Space Agency continues to promote Israeli interest in space, and push its international position. For this, it needs to work with NASA.

“We need to cooperate as much as we can with NASA, for example on the Beresheet, which is the second attempt of Israeli technology to reach the moon,” says Uri Oron, a reserve brigadier-general and Director of the Israel Space Agency. “We seek to find as many possibilities to cooperate with NASA as we can.”

Mankind’s return to the moon. That, say the space partners, will lead to scientific discovery, economic benefits … and a new generation of explorers.