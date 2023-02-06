Reaching for the stars: SpaceIL signs agreement with German Aerospace Center

'Beresheet2 mission, led by the nonprofit organization SpaceIL, is an extraordinary example of how the field of space has changed'

In the latest step in Israel's voyage into space, SpaceIL and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have signed a cooperation agreement for the "Beresheet2" space mission.

The mission - SpaceIL's second lunar exploration - will be comprised of three spacecraft systems, and is expected to be completed by mid-2025, according to a press release by SpaceIL. The "Beresheet2" mission aims to achieve several records, including a double landing on the Moon in a single mission using the smallest lunar landers ever launched.

Germany's DLR will provide its unique Crater Navigation algorithm, or CNav, that identifies craters in lunar surface images and matches them to an onboard crater database. In addition, it provides accurate, GPS-like positioning information to assist with navigation during landing.

Ronen Horesh, GPO (R-L) Uri Oro, ISA Director, Dr. Walther Pelzer, Member of the DLR Executive Board, Director General of the German Space Agency at DLR, Shimon Sarid, SpaceIL CEO, and Kfir Dmari, SpaceIL Co-Founder and CEO Deputy during the 18th Ilan Ramon International Space Conference 2023, Tel Aviv, Israel.

"We are honored to cooperate with DLR and use their software during our landing processes for Beresheet 2 mission," said SpaceIL CEO Shimon Sarid, "and are thrilled to work together to perform successful lunar landings on both sides of the Moon in our next challenging lunar mission."

Uri Oron, director of Israel Space Agency in the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry, stated: "Beresheet2 mission, led by the nonprofit organization SpaceIL, is an extraordinary example of how the field of space has changed, and of the great influence of the entry of private organizations into the fascinating journey of mankind to the moon and other celestial bodies."