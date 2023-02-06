Fiber optics can detect early signs of an earthquake: Israeli study

Lior's team was able to determine the intensity of earthquakes and their potential for damage before they were felt on land

As two large earthquakes devastated southern Turkey and Syria on Monday - and were felt as far away as Israel - an international team of researchers led by Dr. Itzhak Lior at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Institute of Earth Sciences showed that optical fibers could give warning of a similarly large earthquake.

Strong earthquakes can lead to mass disasters with many casualties. While current earthquake monitoring technologies provide early warning of earthquakes on land, earthquakes on the seafloor are usually not detected until tens of seconds after they occur. And yet, the largest and most destructive earthquakes on land occur at sea.

"Earthquakes that occur in the seafloor or in areas without sensors can result in late detection by existing technologies, which hinders preparedness," said Lior, whose study was published in Nature's Scientific Reports. "Recently, an innovative method of monitoring earthquakes using fiber optics, including those deployed worldwide for Internet communication, has been widely developed.”

Yaniv Nadav/Flash90 Israeli forces participate in an emergency drill simulating an earthquake near Ashkelon, Israel

By analyzing earthquakes recorded by several optical fibers deployed on the seafloor off the coasts of Greece, France, and Chile, Lior's team was able to determine the intensity of earthquakes and their potential for damage before they were felt on land. He stated: “We have shown that fiber optics can be used in place of traditional sensors to provide early warning, especially for earthquakes that occur at sea."

With this technology, earthquakes in the seabed could be alerted up to half a minute earlier than standard methods - critical seconds that can save human lives. These results show that using existing fiber optic infrastructure can simplify and accelerate the setup and operation of seismic warning systems and improve warning times.

"Optical fibers, including those from commercial telecommunications companies, can determine earthquake intensity and damage potential very quickly, adding critical warning seconds for destructive earthquakes. The use of communication fibers from commercial companies is a very important advantage for earthquake-prone regions such as Chile, Japan, the west coast of North America, and also Israel," he concluded.