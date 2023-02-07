Israel Aerospace Industries to strengthen ties with Indian defense

IAI sealed many deals in India over the past 30 years, supplying its army with advanced defense systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will participate in the Aero India 2023 exhibition, dedicated to defense, which will take place from February 13 to 17 in Bangalore, India.

The Israeli state-owned company will sign several defense agreements there and present its new cutting-edge technologies, including land combat solutions and its air defense systems.

IAI has sealed numerous agreements in India over the past 30 years, providing its army with missile defense systems, radars, satellites or drones. IAI systems and technologies benefit all Indian Army corps as well as several government agencies. The Israeli company works closely with the Indian forces with the aim of developing new technologies for the Indian army, air force and navy.

Last year, trials of a land and naval missile defense system were successfully carried out jointly, with IAI's technology successfully detecting all the missiles launched for the tests. IAI officials believe that these successful trials illustrate the fruitful collaboration between India and the Israeli company and prove that they are at the forefront of the defense industry.