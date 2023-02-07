Israel to set up field hospital in Turkey as part of quake aid efforts

The hospital is expected to operate for 10 days and will include operating rooms, trauma units, orthopedic doctors, surgeons, and more

A joint delegation of Israel’s army and Health Ministry announced Tuesday that it will establish and operate a field hospital in Turkey as part of efforts to assist victims of an earthquake there and in Syria that has left over 7,300 people dead.

Led by the Medical Corps of the Israeli army’s Technology and Logistics Division, the humanitarian mission dubbed Operation “Olive Branch" is designed to treat as many victims of the quake as possible. The hospital is expected to be up and running for some 10 days.

Operation “Olive Branch” launched Monday when a team of roughly 150 Israeli rescuers landed in Turkey for search and rescue efforts – the Israeli army’s 30th mission in the past 41 years.

The field hospital will include operating rooms, trauma units, X-ray machines, and laboratories. Among the members of the delegation will be orthopedic doctors, pediatricians, trauma specialists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, and emergency medicine doctors.

Israel’s Health Ministry is “prepared to assist with equipment, personnel, and professional support for the success of the mission,” said Health Ministry spokeswoman Shira Solomon in a statement.

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria are racing against time in freezing cold conditions to find survivors under flattened buildings after the devastating quake – and hopes of finding more people alive are fading fast.